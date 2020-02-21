Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report sales of $14.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $69.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.90 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.03 million, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $82.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.79 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

