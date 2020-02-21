Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st (AEL, ANIP, ASMB, ATRC, AVAV, BSTG, BWB, CCEP, CHEF, CRK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 21st:
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.
