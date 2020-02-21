Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st (AEL, ANIP, ASMB, ATRC, AVAV, BSTG, BWB, CCEP, CHEF, CRK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 21st:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

