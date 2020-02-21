Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st (AEL, ANIP, ASMB, ATRC, AVAV, BSTG, BWB, CCEP, CHEF, CRK)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 21st:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st
Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 21st
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays
freenet PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
freenet PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub to “Buy”
Avon Rubber PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt
Avon Rubber PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt
adidas Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
adidas Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report