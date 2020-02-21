UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.91 ($2.84).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 178.93 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.77.

In other Barclays news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

