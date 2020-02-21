freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.65 ($24.01).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €21.42 ($24.91) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.70.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

