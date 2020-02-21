freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.65 ($24.01).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €21.42 ($24.91) on Tuesday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.70.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays
UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays
freenet PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
freenet PT Set at €15.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub to “Buy”
Avon Rubber PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt
Avon Rubber PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt
adidas Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
adidas Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts
Limoneira Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Limoneira Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report