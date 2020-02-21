Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to “Buy”

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE LC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.51. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.