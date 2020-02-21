Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) PT Raised to GBX 3,500 at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($35.78) on Wednesday. Avon Rubber has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,971.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.14 million and a P/E ratio of 58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders purchased a total of 20 shares of company stock worth $45,206 over the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

