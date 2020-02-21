adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €285.05 ($331.45).

FRA ADS opened at €285.00 ($331.40) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is €298.18 and its 200-day moving average is €280.95.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

