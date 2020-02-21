Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,223 shares of company stock valued at $167,831. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Limoneira by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Limoneira by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.