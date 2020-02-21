Comparing VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SHEN)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.87% 12.28% 3.23%

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.43%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $17.81 billion 1.92 $1.77 billion $1.58 17.05 Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.90 $46.60 million $0.93 53.08

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. VIVENDI SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats VIVENDI SA/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

