Comparing JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) & Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 15.98% 13.01% 6.45% Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet N/A -42.16% -34.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN TOB INC/ADR $19.96 billion 1.80 $3.19 billion $0.90 11.25 Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet $6.02 million 242.63 $92.07 million N/A N/A

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN TOB INC/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR beats Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The Other segment includes real estate and the handling of corporate expenses relating to corporate communication and operation of the head office. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

