Head to Head Survey: COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) vs. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Volatility & Risk

COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA ENERG/S $462.76 million 4.03 -$52.78 million N/A N/A ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR $19.51 billion 1.39 $1.12 billion $1.70 20.16

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than COMPANHIA ENERG/S.

Summary

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo engages in the planning, construction, and operation of electricity generation systems in Brazil. The company operates three hydroelectric power plants, including 18 generating units with a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 megawatts located in the Parana River basin in the west and the Paraiba do Sul River basin in the east of São Paulo state. It serves electricity distribution and commercialization companies, and consumers. The company was formerly known as CESP – Centrais Elétricas São Paulo S.A. and changed its name to CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo in October 1977. CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty, and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

