Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

ADC opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

