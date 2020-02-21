Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

