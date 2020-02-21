American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARL stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

