American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
