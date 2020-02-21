easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.