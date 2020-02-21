LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPL. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 914,437 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 119,750 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

