VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “inline” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

