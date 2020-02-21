Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

OR stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

