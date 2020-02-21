UBS Group Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

KGX stock opened at €58.24 ($67.72) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.72.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

