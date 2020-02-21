ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.39 ($14.41).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.89. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

