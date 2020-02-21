ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.39 ($14.41).

FRA TKA opened at €9.65 ($11.22) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

