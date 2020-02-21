HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €74.00 ($86.05) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.13 ($87.36).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €60.74 ($70.63) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

