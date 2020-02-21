Independent Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) a €26.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.58 ($30.91).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €22.84 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.90. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €18.41 ($21.41) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.96 and a 200-day moving average of €23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

