HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €43.36 ($50.42) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.