Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €19.20 by Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €19.20 ($22.33) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SZU. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.00 ($18.60).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.72 ($19.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a twelve month high of €16.98 ($19.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.45.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

