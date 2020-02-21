Aurubis’ (NDA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($54.65).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA opened at €49.96 ($58.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. Aurubis has a one year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a one year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.02.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.