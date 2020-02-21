Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €87.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €87.50 ($101.74) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.05 ($94.24).

ETR:SAX opened at €76.80 ($89.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -297.67. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

