Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.34 ($19.00).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €12.10 ($14.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of €16.79 ($19.52). The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.81 and its 200 day moving average is €12.89.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

