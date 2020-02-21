Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €15.60 ($18.14) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.62 ($18.16).

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €12.62 ($14.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.88. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a fifty-two week high of €15.98 ($18.58).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

