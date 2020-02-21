Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sterling Construction (STRL)

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

2/1/2020 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

1/7/2020 – Sterling Construction was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Sterling Construction was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ STRL opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Get Sterling Construction Company Inc alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.