Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.00

News articles about Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Metro Bank earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Metro Bank’s analysis:

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.