Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $398.00

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $398.00 and last traded at $397.01, with a volume of 2014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.76.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

