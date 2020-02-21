Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.37

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $154.37 and last traded at $154.12, with a volume of 14079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.49.

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

