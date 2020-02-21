Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 17.5% Higher

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU)’s share price traded up 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 258,245 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 586,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

