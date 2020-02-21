Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.02

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 29886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

GEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

