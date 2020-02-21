Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.29

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 2065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Perficient alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Perficient by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,106 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Perficient by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 233,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.