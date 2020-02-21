NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 12-Month High at $360.55

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $360.55 and last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 10236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.74.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

