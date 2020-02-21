NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 12-Month High at $360.55

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $360.55 and last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 10236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.74.
NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
See Also: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.