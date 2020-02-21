Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.95

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.95, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

