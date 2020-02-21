Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB)’s share price rose 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 777,983 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 123,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $12.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

