Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.31

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 14378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

