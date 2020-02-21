Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 14%

Shares of Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) were down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.37, approximately 681,462 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 476,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a market cap of $179.83 million and a P/E ratio of -36.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

