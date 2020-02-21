Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.57

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 476525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.79%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 568,588 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

