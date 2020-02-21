Steris (NYSE:STE) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.82

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.82 and last traded at $167.84, with a volume of 5920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Steris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Steris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Steris by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Steris (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

