GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 12.9%

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) fell 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, 628,080 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 280,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

