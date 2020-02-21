Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.41

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 7339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 125,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 223,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 72,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.