NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 18841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.
