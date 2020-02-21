Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.32

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.32 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 21027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

