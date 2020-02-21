Reece (ASX:REH) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.98

Shares of Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as A$11.98 ($8.50) and last traded at A$11.98 ($8.50), with a volume of 63724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$11.85 ($8.40).

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Reece (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.