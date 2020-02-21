New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.80

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 7739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cfra boosted their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in New York Times by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,880,000 after buying an additional 3,285,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 1,033,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in New York Times by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,484,000 after buying an additional 687,630 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after buying an additional 555,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in New York Times by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 486,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

