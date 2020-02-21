FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $307.09 and last traded at $306.92, with a volume of 27110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

